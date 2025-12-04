Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 07:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
LTIMindtree wins AWS 2025 Geography and Global Partner Awards

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
LTIMindtree announced that it received the AWS 2025 Geography and Global Partner Awards, recognizing leaders around the globe who play key roles in helping clients drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). LTIMindtree has been awarded Application Modernization Consulting Partner of the Year (Global) and Industry Partner of the Year - Travel and Hospitality.

At the AWS re:Invent 2025 Partner Awards Gala, partners were recognized for their specialization, innovation, and collaboration, and for evolving business models that enable success on AWS while supporting their customers.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

