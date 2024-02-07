Sales decline 42.25% to Rs 1.64 crore

Net profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company rose 18.92% to Rs 11.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 42.25% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1.642.8485.3790.8512.2010.9912.2010.9911.9410.04