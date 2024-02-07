Sales decline 42.25% to Rs 1.64 croreNet profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company rose 18.92% to Rs 11.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 42.25% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.642.84 -42 OPM %85.3790.85 -PBDT12.2010.99 11 PBT12.2010.99 11 NP11.9410.04 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content