Info Edge arm to invest Rs 3.23 cr in a print-on-demand platform - Printo

Printo is a print-on-demand platform for personal and business print and corporate merchandise in India. The Company provides business cards, business stationary, ID cards/accessories, flyers/leaflets, posters, standees, brochures, signage, stickers, calendars and diaries; gift products; personalized greeting cards; photo books; Tshirts and apparel; and marketing collaterals. It retails its products online and via retail stores.

SIHL has agreed to acquire 4,375 - 0.01% Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares as primary acquisition of shares. The aggregate shareholding of the Company through SIHL, post this investment, in the said entity would be 28.82% on fully converted & diluted basis.

Info Edge (India) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Startup Investments (Holding) has agreed to invest about Rs 3.23 crore in Printo Document Services.