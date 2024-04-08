Sensex (    %)
                             
Info Edge hits 52 week high as billings climbs 10% in Q4

Image

Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Info Edge surged 9.02% to Rs 6,189.35 after its standalone billings increased by 10.46% to Rs 826.9 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 748.6 crore in Q4 FY23.
The standalone billings for the recruitment solutions segment stood at Rs 625.4 crore (up 7.18% YoY) while the real estate segments (99acres) billings were at Rs 131.1 crore (up 26.42% YoY) and Rs 70.5 crore (up 14.82% YoY) came from other business segments.
On a full year basis, the total standalone billings rose 5.48% to Rs 2,495.9 crore in FY24 as against Rs 2,366.3 crore recorded in FY23.
As per media reports, Citi Research upgraded rating for the stock by two notches to 'buy' from 'sell' citing multiple tailwinds for its core business.
Info Edge, a leading Indian internet company, operates India's top online classifieds platforms for recruitment (Naukri.com), matrimony (Jeevansathi.com), real estate (99acres.com) and education (Shiksha.com).
Info edge reported a net profit of Rs 151.09 crore in Q3 FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 116.53 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations grew 6.37% to Rs 627.12 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared to Rs 589.52 crore in Q3 FY23.
The counter hit a 52 week high of Rs 6,234.95 in todays intraday session.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

