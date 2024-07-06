Business Standard
Info Edge Q1 FY25 billings climb 11% YoY

Last Updated : Jul 06 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Info Edge announced that its standalone billings increased by 10.78% to Rs 579.4 crore in Q1 FY25 compared with Rs 523 crore in Q1 FY24.
The standalone billings for the recruitment solutions segment stood at Rs 431.4 crore (up 8.53% YoY) while the real estate segments (99acres) billings were at Rs 81 crore (up 10.35% YoY) and Rs 67 crore (up 28.6% YoY) came from other business segments.
Info Edge (India) is among the leading internet companies in India. The company runs leading internet businesses viz. Naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com, 99acres.com and Shiksha.com. The company also owns Quadrangle and Naukri Gulf. It has made significant strategic investments such as zomato.com, policybazaar.com and happily unmarried.com etc.
Info Edge (India) reported 17.88% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 210.94 crore on 7.86% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 608.29 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
The scrip rose 1.13% to end at Rs 6,808.75 on Friday, 5 July 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Jul 06 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

