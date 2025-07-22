Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit rises 337.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.52% to Rs 485.60 croreNet profit of Bhagyanagar India rose 337.57% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.52% to Rs 485.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 369.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales485.60369.21 32 OPM %3.331.83 -PBDT11.873.99 197 PBT10.102.38 324 NP7.571.73 338
