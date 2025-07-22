FCS Software Solutions consolidated net profit declines 68.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.48% to Rs 8.31 croreNet profit of FCS Software Solutions declined 68.38% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.48% to Rs 8.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8.319.18 -9 OPM %5.9018.41 -PBDT1.552.31 -33 PBT0.731.68 -57 NP0.431.36 -68
