CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 14.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.73% to Rs 843.02 croreNet profit of CRISIL rose 14.30% to Rs 171.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 150.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.73% to Rs 843.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 797.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales843.02797.35 6 OPM %28.3225.92 -PBDT256.66224.09 15 PBT224.97207.96 8 NP171.57150.11 14
