Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 14.30% in the June 2025 quarter

CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 14.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales rise 5.73% to Rs 843.02 crore

Net profit of CRISIL rose 14.30% to Rs 171.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 150.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.73% to Rs 843.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 797.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales843.02797.35 6 OPM %28.3225.92 -PBDT256.66224.09 15 PBT224.97207.96 8 NP171.57150.11 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit rises 337.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit rises 337.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit declines 13.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit declines 13.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit rises 141.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Blue Jet Healthcare standalone net profit rises 141.32% in the June 2025 quarter

PNB Housing Q1 PAT jumps 23% YoY to Rs 534 cr on strong home loan demand

PNB Housing Q1 PAT jumps 23% YoY to Rs 534 cr on strong home loan demand

Choice Intl Q1 PAT jumps 50% YoY to Rs 48 cr

Choice Intl Q1 PAT jumps 50% YoY to Rs 48 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon