Information Technology shares fall

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 133.82 points or 0.39% at 34353.26 at 13:41 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 4.45%), Ramco Systems Ltd (down 2.83%),NELCO Ltd (down 2.71%),Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 2.55%),Onward Technologies Ltd (down 1.44%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Persistent Systems Ltd (down 1.15%), Cyient Ltd (down 1.02%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 0.88%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 0.73%), and Accelya Solutions India Ltd (down 0.63%).
On the other hand, Moschip Technologies Ltd (up 7.16%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 6.08%), and 3i Infotech Ltd (up 5.26%) moved up.
At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 255.58 or 0.35% at 73994.03.
The Nifty 50 index was up 77.65 points or 0.35% at 22445.65.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 457.62 points or 0.98% at 46949.83.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 117.39 points or 0.85% at 13903.82.
On BSE,2405 shares were trading in green, 1326 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.
First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTraffic Advisory in Delhi Hanuman JayantiSBI Surya Ghar SchemeIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
