Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index falling 22.1 points or 0.81% at 2717.02 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 6.74%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 2.6%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 0.73%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.42%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 0.19%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.09%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Avantel Ltd (up 3.58%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 2.4%), and GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.73%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 255.58 or 0.35% at 73994.03.

The Nifty 50 index was up 77.65 points or 0.35% at 22445.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 457.62 points or 0.98% at 46949.83.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 117.39 points or 0.85% at 13903.82.

On BSE,2405 shares were trading in green, 1326 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

