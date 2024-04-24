Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SC seeks clarifications on EVMs and VVPATs from EC official

Image

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
The Supreme Court has requested a senior official from the Election Commission of India to provide explanations regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). The court's queries revolve around the functionalities of the micro-controller within the EVMs, measures to secure both the EVMs and VVPATs, and the designated duration for retaining these machines.
This move comes as the Supreme Court prepares to issue directions on a series of petitions that advocate for comprehensive cross-verification of EVM votes using VVPAT. VVPAT serves as an independent vote verification system, enabling voters to ascertain the accuracy of their cast votes.
The announcement regarding these directions is anticipated to come from a Supreme Court bench comprising of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta. This development follows the courts reserved order on April 18th.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The media reported that Justice Khanna articulated the bench's specific queries, which include:
- The precise location of the micro-controller, whether in the Control Unit or the VVPAT
- The programmability of the installed micro-controller, with an emphasis on whether it is one-time programmable
- The quantity of Symbol Loading Units available
- The period for storing election petitions, given the discrepancy between the standard 30-day limitation and the regulation stipulated in Section 81 of the Representation of People Act, which sets a 45-day limitation
- The implementation of security measures for both the EVMs and VVPATs, particularly inquiring if they are sealed.
Meanwhile, as this judicial deliberation unfolds, the Lok Sabha elections 2024 commenced on April 19th, with the second phase scheduled to take place on April 26th.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indian Audit and Accounts Department Celebrates Audit Week in Mumbai by 12 Offices of the CAG Audit Community

Board of Andhra Paper approves capex of Rs 270 cr for new tissue paper machine

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Financial Services reports fraud in one of its branches in North East

TRAI releases recommendations on Usage of Embedded SIM for Machine-to-Machine Communications

High voter turnout marks the first phase of Lok Sabha elections

Dhampur Bio records 51% YoY fall in Q4 PAT; board OKs dividend of Rs 2.50/share

Dhampur Bio Organics consolidated net profit declines 50.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit declines 87.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Benchmarks trade with limited gains; European mkt advance

Board of Maharashtra Scooters approves Voluntary Separation Scheme

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTraffic Advisory in Delhi Hanuman JayantiSBI Surya Ghar SchemeIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon