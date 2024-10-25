Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 158.24 points or 0.38% at 42088.39 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Cyient Ltd (up 6.1%), Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (up 3.18%),Latent View Analytics Ltd (up 1.55%),Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 1.27%),HCL Technologies Ltd (up 1.13%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Persistent Systems Ltd (up 0.69%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 0.58%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 0.25%), Infosys Ltd (up 0.16%), and Wipro Ltd (up 0.07%).

On the other hand, Onward Technologies Ltd (down 3.1%), Rashi Peripherals Ltd (down 2.93%), and Vakrangee Ltd (down 2.93%) moved lower.

 

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 818.41 or 1.53% at 52825.04.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 159.28 points or 1% at 15728.36.

The Nifty 50 index was down 65.95 points or 0.27% at 24333.45.

More From This Section

FMCG shares gain

FMCG shares gain

IndusInd Bank drops as Q2 PAT slides 39% YoY to Rs 1,325 crore

IndusInd Bank drops as Q2 PAT slides 39% YoY to Rs 1,325 crore

JSW Energy Ltd Falls 2.57%

JSW Energy Ltd Falls 2.57%

Amber Enterprises India Ltd Spikes 0.72%

Amber Enterprises India Ltd Spikes 0.72%

Godrej Properties emerges as highest bidder for luxury housing project in Gurugram

Godrej Properties emerges as highest bidder for luxury housing project in Gurugram

The BSE Sensex index was down 115.84 points or 0.14% at 79949.32.

On BSE,743 shares were trading in green, 2257 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs New Zealand 2ns Test Day 2 live full scorecard

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 2: Glenn Phillips sends Jaiswal back to pavilion

Zeeshan Siddique, Ajit Pawar, NCP, Nationalist Congress Party

Maharashtra polls: Zeeshan Siddique, two former BJP MPs on NCP's 2nd list

Blinkit

Use EMI to shop at Blinkit for orders above Rs 2,999: Here's how

Security forces, police

Gulmarg terror attack: Security forces launch combing operation along LoC

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

AI-powered fitness app Healthify secures $45 mn to drive US expansion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon