Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology shares rise

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 82.77 points or 0.2% at 41338.78 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Black Box Ltd (up 2.41%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 1.01%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 0.62%), Infosys Ltd (up 0.52%), and HCL Technologies Ltd (up 0.48%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Expleo Solutions Ltd (down 11.04%), BLS E-Services Ltd (down 5.71%), and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (down 4.99%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1317.37 or 2.78% at 46051.9.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 307.86 points or 2.17% at 13878.49.

 

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex drops 600 pts to 75,550; SMIDs down 2%; Financials, Auto, Metal drag

Pradeep Bhandari

INDI alliance leaders compete on who can do more corruption: BJP's Bhandari

msci

MSCI Feb Rebalancing: Hyundai Motor in, Adani Green out; check full list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech during the plenary session of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, February 11, 2025.

LIVE news: This is the right time to invest in India, says PM Modi to French business leaders

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Q3 results today: HAL, Ashok Leyland, Siemens to post earnings on Feb 12

The Nifty 50 index was down 160 points or 0.69% at 22911.8.

The BSE Sensex index was down 691.29 points or 0.91% at 75602.31.

On BSE,576 shares were trading in green, 2680 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Neuland Laboratories Ltd Falls 3.78%

Neuland Laboratories Ltd Falls 3.78%

Steel Authority of India Ltd Surges 2.15%

Steel Authority of India Ltd Surges 2.15%

US Markets Mixed Amid Trade War Concerns and Tariff Announcements

US Markets Mixed Amid Trade War Concerns and Tariff Announcements

Market opens lower; Nifty slides below 23,000

Market opens lower; Nifty slides below 23,000

Glenmark launches Clindamycin Phosphate Foam, 1%

Glenmark launches Clindamycin Phosphate Foam, 1%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi WeatherJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon