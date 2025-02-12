Business Standard

Neuland Laboratories Ltd Falls 3.78%

Neuland Laboratories Ltd Falls 3.78%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Neuland Laboratories Ltd has added 0.38% over last one month compared to 4.34% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 0.23% drop in the SENSEX

Neuland Laboratories Ltd lost 3.78% today to trade at Rs 13142.7. The BSE Healthcare index is down 0.71% to quote at 40715.74. The index is down 4.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Wockhardt Ltd decreased 3.51% and Sequent Scientific Ltd lost 3.22% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 15.34 % over last one year compared to the 6.43% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd has added 0.38% over last one month compared to 4.34% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 0.23% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 65 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1407 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 18089.55 on 04 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 5532.5 on 14 Mar 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

