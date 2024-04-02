Sensex (    %)
                             
Laurus Labs Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 416.3, up 2.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.65% in last one year as compared to a 28.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 58.71% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
Laurus Labs Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 416.3, up 2.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 22422.6. The Sensex is at 73834.89, down 0.24%. Laurus Labs Ltd has slipped around 0.3% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19207.9, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.99 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 417.6, up 2.28% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is up 36.65% in last one year as compared to a 28.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 58.71% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 103.09 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

