Surgimatix, Inc., is a company incorporated in the State of Michigan, having its headquarters and registered office at Illinois, US. The Company is engaged in the business of developing a proprietary soft tissue fixation device for laparoscopic hernia repair and other minimally invasive surgeries. Surgimatix, Inc., is yet to commence its commercial operations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has entered into an agreement with Surgimatix, Inc., pursuant to which Sun Pharma has agreed to acquire 16.33% shares of Surgimatix, Inc. for a cash consideration of USD 3.05 million.