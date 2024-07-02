Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Oil & Gas index increasing 283.79 points or 0.96% at 29829.46 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Oil India Ltd (up 5.67%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 3.72%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.92%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.39%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.15%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.74%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.45%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.44%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.29%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.18%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 65.42 or 0.12% at 53017.15.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 56 points or 0.35% at 15904.85.

The Nifty 50 index was down 48.15 points or 0.2% at 24093.8.

The BSE Sensex index was down 218.39 points or 0.27% at 79257.8.

On BSE,2065 shares were trading in green, 1080 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

