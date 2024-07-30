Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Infosys inks IT transformation deal with TDC Net, Denmark

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Infosys announced its collaboration with TDC Net, a Danish digital infrastructure and connectivity provider, to help them transform from a traditional infrastructure company to a leading customer-centric technology company. The collaboration aims to modernize TDC Net's IT infrastructure, improve their customer experience, and help them optimize IT and operational service costs.
Through this collaboration, Infosys will standardize and simplify TDC Net's IT systems by implementing AIdriven hyper automation while adhering to industry standard processes. This will help enhance business productivity by consolidating TDC Net's IT systems into fewer platforms.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BCCI in discussion with Byju's to settle dispute related to unpaid dues

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 4: Satwik-Chirag qualifies for Q/F; Hockey- IND def IRE 2-0

LIVE news updates: Lok Sabha passes Union Budget 2024-25

Balu Forge Q1 result: PAT up over two-fold at Rs 34.16 cr on higher income

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Why was Asim Riaz evicted from show? Details inside

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEWayanad landslide LIVEDelhi UPSC Aspirants Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon