Infosys inks IT transformation deal with TDC Net, Denmark

Through this collaboration, Infosys will standardize and simplify TDC Net's IT systems by implementing AIdriven hyper automation while adhering to industry standard processes. This will help enhance business productivity by consolidating TDC Net's IT systems into fewer platforms.

Infosys announced its collaboration with TDC Net, a Danish digital infrastructure and connectivity provider, to help them transform from a traditional infrastructure company to a leading customer-centric technology company. The collaboration aims to modernize TDC Net's IT infrastructure, improve their customer experience, and help them optimize IT and operational service costs.