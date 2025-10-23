Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty October futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

NSE India VIX rallied 3.85% to 11.73.

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 25,950, a premium of 58.60 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,891.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 22.80 points or 0.09% to 25,891.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.85% to 11.73.

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Axis Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The October 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2025.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Management changes

Highway Infrastructure receives Letter of Award

PTC Industries awarded purchase order for Turbine Blades

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots equity shares

Rupee adds modest gains

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

