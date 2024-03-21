Infosys Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1551, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 11.64% in last one year as compared to a 28.29% rally in NIFTY and a 27.37% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1551, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 22004.2. The Sensex is at 72610.25, up 0.71%.Infosys Ltd has eased around 7.75% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35748.9, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 56.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1557.95, down 0.14% on the day. Infosys Ltd jumped 11.64% in last one year as compared to a 28.29% rally in NIFTY and a 27.37% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 26.17 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

