Board of Sona BLW Precision Forgings to consider fund raising via equity route

On 24 July 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The Board of Sona BLW Precision Forgings will meet on 24 July 2024 to consider a proposal for raising of funds, in one or more tranches, by issue of equity shares and/or any other instruments or eligible securities representing either equity shares and/or convertible securities linked to equity shares or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof, by way of further public issue, debt issue, preferential allotment, private placement, qualified institutions placement (QIP), or any other method.