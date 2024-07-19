Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of Sona BLW Precision Forgings to consider fund raising via equity route

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
On 24 July 2024
The Board of Sona BLW Precision Forgings will meet on 24 July 2024 to consider a proposal for raising of funds, in one or more tranches, by issue of equity shares and/or any other instruments or eligible securities representing either equity shares and/or convertible securities linked to equity shares or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof, by way of further public issue, debt issue, preferential allotment, private placement, qualified institutions placement (QIP), or any other method.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIVE news updates: Massive earthquake of 7.3 magnitude strikes Antofagasta in Chile

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty slip into red after hitting record highs; Infy zooms 4%

What are Japan's tactics based on latest suspected forex intervention

Comedian Bob Newhart, master of sitcoms, telephone monologues, dies at 94

India becomes third country in revenue per cent growth for Netflix in Q2

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDisability Quota in UPSC ExamLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayHONOR 200 seriesNothing Phone 2a PlusBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon