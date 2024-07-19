Standard Capital Markets announces strategic investment in Paisalo Digital

Standard Capital Markets (SCML), a leading NBFC offering alternative financial services and promoting financial access and growth for all, announced that SCML join hands with Paisalo Digital. This investment underscores SCML's commitment to upgrade innovative solutions that bridge the financial gap and promote economic growth in underserved regions.

SCML's investment will enable Paisalo Digital to expand its reach and impact, providing more rural communities with access to essential financial services. Leveraging SCML's expertise in technology and innovation, Paisalo Digital will enhance its digital platform, ensuring seamless and efficient service delivery. This association also involves potentially offering more targeted and competitive products including more flexible lending criteria for borrowers.