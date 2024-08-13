Infronics Systems standalone net profit declines 47.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 44.76% to Rs 0.79 crore

Net profit of Infronics Systems declined 47.62% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 44.76% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.791.4382.2890.210.621.190.611.180.440.84