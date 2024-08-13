Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute standalone net profit declines 55.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.55% to Rs 12.89 crore

Net profit of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute declined 55.07% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.55% to Rs 12.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.12.8912.5712.9618.931.922.640.861.910.621.38