Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 226.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.34% to Rs 10.76 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure rose 226.12% to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.34% to Rs 10.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.10.768.4567.4740.595.861.795.851.784.371.34