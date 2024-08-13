Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 226.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.34% to Rs 10.76 croreNet profit of Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure rose 226.12% to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.34% to Rs 10.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.768.45 27 OPM %67.4740.59 -PBDT5.861.79 227 PBT5.851.78 229 NP4.371.34 226
