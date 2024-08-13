SPA Capital Services standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.55% to Rs 4.06 croreNet profit of SPA Capital Services rose 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.55% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.063.11 31 OPM %7.146.75 -PBDT0.170.15 13 PBT0.140.11 27 NP0.100.09 11
