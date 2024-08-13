SPA Capital Services standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.55% to Rs 4.06 crore

Net profit of SPA Capital Services rose 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.55% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.063.117.146.750.170.150.140.110.100.09