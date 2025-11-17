Innovana Thinklabs consolidated net profit rises 16.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.19% to Rs 32.72 croreNet profit of Innovana Thinklabs rose 16.42% to Rs 12.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 43.19% to Rs 32.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales32.7222.85 43 OPM %43.4653.83 -PBDT17.6716.10 10 PBT15.3213.97 10 NP12.6910.90 16
