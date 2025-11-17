Castle Traders consolidated net profit rises 36.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 41.95% to Rs 3.39 croreNet profit of Castle Traders rose 36.29% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 41.95% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.395.84 -42 OPM %3.242.57 -PBDT0.110.16 -31 PBT0.110.16 -31 NP1.691.24 36
