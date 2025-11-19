Inox Green Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 336.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.62% to Rs 85.87 croreNet profit of Inox Green Energy Services rose 336.62% to Rs 27.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 55.62% to Rs 85.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales85.8755.18 56 OPM %9.9933.62 -PBDT50.9723.07 121 PBT40.899.67 323 NP27.906.39 337
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content