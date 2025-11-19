Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Green Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 336.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Inox Green Energy Services consolidated net profit rises 336.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 55.62% to Rs 85.87 crore

Net profit of Inox Green Energy Services rose 336.62% to Rs 27.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 55.62% to Rs 85.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales85.8755.18 56 OPM %9.9933.62 -PBDT50.9723.07 121 PBT40.899.67 323 NP27.906.39 337

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

The Grob Tea Co standalone net profit declines 30.35% in the September 2025 quarter

The Grob Tea Co standalone net profit declines 30.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Orosil Smiths India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Orosil Smiths India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the September 2025 quarter

TeleCanor Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.53 crore in the September 2025 quarter

TeleCanor Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.53 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Rainbow Foundations standalone net profit declines 25.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Rainbow Foundations standalone net profit declines 25.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sam Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.20 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sam Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.20 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share PriceGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon