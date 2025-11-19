Rainbow Foundations standalone net profit declines 25.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.66% to Rs 34.79 croreNet profit of Rainbow Foundations declined 25.33% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.66% to Rs 34.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales34.7933.24 5 OPM %27.3425.27 -PBDT1.642.30 -29 PBT1.552.22 -30 NP1.121.50 -25
