The Grob Tea Co standalone net profit declines 30.35% in the September 2025 quarter

The Grob Tea Co standalone net profit declines 30.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 24.35% to Rs 38.96 crore

Net profit of The Grob Tea Co declined 30.35% to Rs 16.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.35% to Rs 38.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales38.9651.50 -24 OPM %41.7443.71 -PBDT17.3424.30 -29 PBT16.3223.43 -30 NP16.3223.43 -30

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

