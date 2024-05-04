Inox Wind Energy reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 183.84% to Rs 528.49 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 67.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 370.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 139.25% to Rs 1746.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 729.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Inox Wind Energy reported to Rs 19.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 73.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 183.84% to Rs 528.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 186.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.528.49186.191746.30729.9218.81-17.1515.00-36.8182.49-92.0183.68-574.4752.01-114.57-29.01-671.8119.07-73.58-67.51-370.78