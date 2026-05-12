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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR closes at all-time low as global risk aversion resurfaces

INR closes at all-time low as global risk aversion resurfaces

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

The Indian rupee depreciated 35 paise to close at an all-time low of 95.63 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as renewed tension between the US and Iran has led to risk aversion in global markets. Market sentiment remained dominated by fears that the 10-week-old conflict could further tighten global supply, particularly after President Donald Trump rejected Tehran's latest response to a US-backed peace proposal, calling it totally unacceptable. Moreover, market participants interpreted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments over the weekend regarding fuel conservation and lower imports as a subtle acknowledgement that India's trade deficit and balance-of-payments pressures could worsen if crude prices remain elevated for longer. The Sensex tumbled 1,456.04 points (1.92%) to settle at 74,559.24, while the Nifty 50 dropped 436.30 points (1.83%) to end at 23,379.55.

 

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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