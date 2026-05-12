Intellect partners with VantageOne Credit Union

To modernize VantageOne's lending operations by deployment of eMACH.ai Lending and PF Credit suite

Intellect Design Arena announced that it is partnering with VantageOne Credit Union to modernize their lending operations by leveraging eMACH.ai Lending and PF Credit.

The adoption of eMACH.ai Lending loan origination capability by VantageOne will mark a shift from manual workflows to an automated credit evaluation and recommendation engine. This significant change will accelerate the borrowing process for members seeking both personal and business loans. Furthermore, the integrated PF Credit deploys AI-based digital experts to multiply capacity and boost capability across the loan origination journey. It maximizes operational efficiency through automated document extraction from unstructured application data and supports underwriters with "First Time Right" (FTR) pre-underwriter checks. PF Credit accelerates credit decisioning and lowers NPA risk by leveraging AI-driven risk assessments, contextual data analysis, and deviation management. PF Credit is built on Purple Fabrican enterprise-grade Open Business Impact AI platform that delivers secure, decision-grade intelligence by leveraging Enterprise Knowledge Garden, Enterprise Digital Experts, LLM Optimisation Hub and Enterprise Governance.

By digitizing backend operations, staff can redirect their focus from administrative tasks to cultivating stronger member relationships. This announcement follows Intellect's March 2026 announcement of a partnership with the Canada-based Bulkley Valley Credit Union, providing them with eMACH.ai Lending and PF Credit.

Rajesh Saxena, CEO, Intellect Consumer Banking, added: "We are proud to welcome VantageOne Credit Union into our growing community of Canadian credit unions. By adopting eMACH.ai Lending and PF Credit, our suite of AI-based digital experts, this institution is using AI to remove the friction of manual paperwork and bring efficiencies to their processes, allowing their team to do what they do best: supporting members with a personal touch. Credit unions play a vital role in Canada's personal and business landscape, and we are committed to providing them the digital agility to serve their communities both today and well into the future."