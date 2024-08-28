Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR dips amid strong dollar demand; positive equities cushion downside

INR dips amid strong dollar demand; positive equities cushion downside

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
The rupee depreciated 3 paise to close at 83.96 (provisional) against the American currency on Wednesday, amidst strong dollar demand from importers particularly oil companies. Meanwhile, a positive trend in domestic equities, foreign fund inflows and overnight decline in crude oil prices cushioned the downside. Indian shares ended Wednesday's choppy session on a flat note as investors eagerly awaited the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge later this week for signals on U.S. interest-rate reductions. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session up 73.80 points, or 0.09 percent, at 81,785.56, after having hit a high of 82,039.25 in the afternoon. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.94 and touched an intra-day low of 83.97 against the US dollar.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Disney, Reliance

LIVE news: CCI approves $8.5 bn Disney-Reliance media assets merger

NSE

In a rare instance, Bombay HC imposes Rs 80 lakh fine on Sebi, NSE, BSE

SBI Chairman, CS Setty

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty takes over as SBI Chairman, succeeds Dinesh Khara

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Centre approves expansion of Agricultural Infrastructure Fund scheme

Beats Solo Buds, Solo 4 and Pill

Apple-owned Beats enters India with Solo Buds, Solo 4, and Pill launch

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon