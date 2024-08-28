Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese stocks record small gains

Japanese stocks record small gains

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Japanese stock markets saw small gains as focus stayed on countrys monetary policy trajectory. The equity benchmark Nikkei added 0.22 percent to close 38,371.76 while the broader Topix index rose 0.42 percent higher at 2,692.12. Investors awaited the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge later this week for signals on U.S. interest-rate reductions. Economic cues were positive. Japan's leading economic index for June 2024 was revised up to 109 from 108.6, though it remains the lowest since November 2023. This decline reflects slower manufacturing growth and the first drop in services activity since August 2022. However, consumer confidence improved, and the unemployment rate fell to 2.5%, the lowest since January.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

United Nations

India calls for decisive, transparent approach to reform in UNSC talks

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Kolkata case LIVE news: 16 days have passed since CBI took over, where is justice, asks CM Mamata

Disney, Reliance

LIVE news: CCI approves $8.5 bn Disney-Reliance media assets merger

solar energy, solar, solar panel

Gensol Engineering sets up US subsidiary, to supply 2,000 MW solar trackers

Journalist Rohan Dua Olympian shooter Manu Bhaker

Rohan Dua files defamation suit on 'sexist' claims in Manu Bhaker Interview

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon