Nifty August futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX advanced 2.32% to 13.95.
The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 25,055, a premium of 2.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,052.35 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 34.60 points or 0.14% to 25,052.35.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, gained 2.32% to 13.95.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.
First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

