INR eases despite firm local equities

Indian Rupee eased marginally today. INR shed 5 paise at 88.80 per US dollar. The US dollar index trades at 98.70, up marginally on the day and holding just under two-month top. INR eyed upcoming inflation data while overall mood remained lax despite firm local equities. The benchmark NIFTY50 index has edged up near two-week high today, holding above 25000 mark.
