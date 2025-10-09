Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anantam Highway Trust (InvIT) IPO subscribed 95%

Anantam Highway Trust (InvIT) IPO subscribed 95%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
The offer received bids for 2.13 lakh units as against 2.24 crore units on offer.

The initial public offer of Anantam Highway Trust (InvIT) received bids for 2,13,00,450 units as against 2,24,49,000 units on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Thursday (9 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.95 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 7 October 2025 and it will close on 9 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 98 and 100 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of units, aggregating up to Rs 400 crore.

The proceeds from the offer will be utilized towards providing loans to the Project SPVs for repayment or pre-payment of debt, in part of in full, including any accrued interest, of their respective outstanding borrowings and general purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Anantam Highways Trust on Monday, 6 October 2025, raised Rs 179.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.79 crore shares at Rs 100 each to 13 anchor investors.

Anantam Highways Trust is an Indian infrastructure investment trust (InvIT)which proposes to invest in road infrastructure assets. The Trust is sponsored by Alpha Alternatives Fund Advisors LLP. Its portfolio comprises seven projects, including national highways across the states of Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and the union territory of Puducherry. These assets are proposed to be acquired through 100% shareholding in seven Project SPVs.

The revenue from operations of the Project SPVs for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, stood at Rs 202.03 crore, while revenue for FY25 was Rs 926.54 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

