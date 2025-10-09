Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LG Electronics India subscribed 54.02 times

LG Electronics India subscribed 54.02 times

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.

The offer received bids for 385.33 crore shares as against 7.13 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of LG Electronics India received bids for 3,85,33,26,672 shares as against 7,13,34,320 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Thursday (9 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 54.02 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 7 October 2025 and it will close on 9 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,080 and 1,140 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 13 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue comprises only an offer for sale of upto 10,18,15,859 equity shares of Rs 10 face value by LG Electronics Inc, the promoters of the company. The object of the issue is to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges.

 

LG Electronics India (LEIL), a subsidiary of South Koreabased LG Electronics, is one of Indias leading consumer durables companies. It manufactures and sells a wide range of products, including TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners, serving both retail and institutional customers.

The company operates through Home Appliances & Air Solutions and Home Entertainment divisions and holds top market positions across major product categories. With manufacturing units in Noida and Pune and a new plant coming up in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, LEIL has one of the largest in-house capacities in the industry.

Also Read

IND vs SGP

India vs Singapore LIVE SCORE UPDATES AFC Asian Cup qualifier: SGP 1-0 IND in 1st half

Andres Vicente, Head of Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India

Ready to invest more in India, says Ericsson top exec Andres Vicentepremium

Velvette

Reliance revives TN personal care brand Velvette, Krithi Shetty new face

lenskart

Eyewear major Lenskart unveils smart glasses with UPI payments ahead of IPO

Prestige, Prestige Estates, real estate, estate, stake sale

Prestige Estates' strong H1 puts it on course to top FY26 guidancepremium

Backed by its parents global expertise, LEIL has a strong distribution network of over 35,000 touchpoints and 1,000+ service centers across India.

Ahead of the IPO, LG Electronics India, on 6 October 2025, raised Rs 3,474.89 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 3.04 crore shares at Rs 1,140 each to 149 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 513.26 crore and income from operations of Rs 6262.94 crore for the three months ended on 30th June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rubicon Research subscribed 51%

Rubicon Research subscribed 51%

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company subscribed 23%

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company subscribed 23%

TCS' net profit slips 5% QoQ in Q2 FY26; final dividend at Rs 11/shr

TCS' net profit slips 5% QoQ in Q2 FY26; final dividend at Rs 11/shr

Nifty closes above 25,150 mark; metal shares climb

Nifty closes above 25,150 mark; metal shares climb

Sensex gains 398 pts, Nifty tops 25,180 as IT, metal stocks shine

Sensex gains 398 pts, Nifty tops 25,180 as IT, metal stocks shine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon