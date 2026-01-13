Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INR extends decline amid sustained weakness in equities

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

The Indian rupee edged lower in opening trades on Tuesday in line with sustained weakness in equities. Moreover, volatile geopolitical situation is keeping the domestic currency under pressure. INR opened at Rs 90.24 per dollar and fell to a low of 90.27 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee recovered from low levels and settled 2 paise higher at 90.16 against the US dollar on weak American currency and sliding crude oil prices. Equity market sentiment also improved after the new US envoy to India, Sergio Gor, said that both sides are actively engaged in firming up a trade deal. After opening weak and languishing in negative territory till about an hour past noon, Indian shares recovered and moved above the flat line on Monday, lifting the benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty50 to a positive close. The benchmark BSE Sensex settled with a gain of 301.93 points or 0.36% at 83,878.17, more than 1,000 points off the day's low of 82,861.07. The National Stock Exchange's Nifty50, which dropped to a low of 25,473.40, settled at 25,790.25, gaining 106.95 points or 0.42%.

 

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

