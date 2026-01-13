Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Suyog Telematics Ltd Falls 0.7%

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Suyog Telematics Ltd has lost 12.36% over last one month compared to 1.83% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.39% drop in the SENSEX

Suyog Telematics Ltd lost 0.7% today to trade at Rs 558.15. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.11% to quote at 3048.07. The index is down 1.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Hexacom Ltd decreased 0.63% and Route Mobile Ltd lost 0.48% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 12.64 % over last one year compared to the 10.15% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Suyog Telematics Ltd has lost 12.36% over last one month compared to 1.83% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.39% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 70 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1861 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1713.9 on 21 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 552.35 on 12 Jan 2026.

 

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

