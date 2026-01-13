Jindal Stainless Ltd Surges 2.61%

Jindal Stainless Ltd has added 0.75% over last one month compared to 7.68% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.39% drop in the SENSEX

Jindal Stainless Ltd gained 2.61% today to trade at Rs 791.05. The BSE Metal index is up 0.71% to quote at 37576.06. The index is up 7.68 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd increased 1.23% and Vedanta Ltd added 0.73% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 40.18 % over last one year compared to the 10.15% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Stainless Ltd has added 0.75% over last one month compared to 7.68% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.39% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1557 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 27428 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 883.25 on 07 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 497 on 07 Apr 2025.

