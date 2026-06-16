Tuesday, June 16, 2026 | 06:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR flat though weak dollar keeps overall sentiments supported

INR flat though weak dollar keeps overall sentiments supported

Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
The Indian rupee saw tepid moves today after recording good gains in last session as stable moves in the US dollar index clubbed with worries over external trade gap weighed on the currency. INR was flat at 94.56 per US dollar, coming off its best level in five-weeks. Meanwhile, data out yesterday showed that Indias merchandise trade deficit remained elevated at $28.21 billion in May, almost unchanged compared to $28.23 billion in April, as a broad-based surge in imports outweighed a rebound in exports. The US dollar index quotes down 0.16% at 99.30, keeping general sentiments steady for INR. Firm cues from local equities also offered good support.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Private non-financial companies continued to record a double-digit sales growth during Q4FY26

Private non-financial companies continued to record a double-digit sales growth during Q4FY26

HDFCLIFE allots 1.45 cr equity shares to HDFC Bank

HDFCLIFE allots 1.45 cr equity shares to HDFC Bank

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India acquires 100% stake in Aditatva Estates

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India acquires 100% stake in Aditatva Estates

Infosys collaborates with Valmet

Infosys collaborates with Valmet

Wipro launches Applied AI Center of Excellence for Claude models powered by Anthropic

Wipro launches Applied AI Center of Excellence for Claude models powered by Anthropic

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRenting vs Buying a HomeGold-Silver Rate TodaySarvam AI FundingH-1B Visa FeeDigital Fraud in IndiaMP Board Class 10th Result 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance