Friday, May 30, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Senco Gold gains after Q4 PAT nearly doubles to Rs 94 crore; EBITDA margin at 9.2%

Senco Gold gains after Q4 PAT nearly doubles to Rs 94 crore; EBITDA margin at 9.2%

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Senco Gold rose 2.11% to Rs 388.85 after the company's net profit increased by 94.1% to Rs 62.44 crore as revenue from operations rose by 21.1% to Rs 1,377.71 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 85.08 crore in Q4 FY25, up by 62.4% from Rs 52.38 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

For the fourth quarter, EBITDA came in at Rs 127.01 crore (up by 44.8%) while EBITDA margin was at 9.2% (up 150 basis points YoY).

Total operating expenses rose by 19.2% to Rs 1,250.69 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 1,146.46 crore (up 21.6% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 35.65 crore (up 27.1% YoY).

 

For the full year FY25, revenue from operations rose by 20.7% to Rs 6,328.07 crore, while net profit fell by 12% to Rs 159.31 crore.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM to visit Kanpur, inaugurate several projects worth Rs 47,573 crore

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 250 pts; Nifty below 24,800; Ola down 10%, Suzlon up 13%

Coca Cola coke

Jubilant Bhartia eyes ₹5,650 cr NCDs to fund 40% stake in Coca-Cola deal

Oyo hotel

IPO-bound Oyo seeks to rename parent firm to pursue premiumisation

Rapoo 8000M Keyboard and Mouse combo

Rapoo 8000M Mumbai Indians review: Wireless keyboard-mouse combo on budget

Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO, said: Senco Gold Ltd. recorded a Standalone total income of Rs 6,313.4 Cr on a growth of 19.7% in FY25 as compared to FY24. The Q425 vs Q424 growth was 20.5%, and SSSG growth accounted for 18%.

The company has seen 21% volume growth and 38% in value of diamond jewellery in Q4, which has led to an increase in profit. The adjusted PAT increased by 10.1% to Rs 207.9 Cr. The impact on PAT is due to a one-time customs duty cut in July 2024.

In our retail segment, our company-owned showrooms, with a 64% revenue contribution to the overall retail business, have registered a growth of 21% and franchisee business, which contributes to 36% of the retail business, has grown by 28% in Q4 over the last year. Q4 saw a strong studded growth, of over 38% in revenue and of over 2% growth in volume.

In Q4, 5 new showrooms were opened (2COCO, 2FOCO and 1FOFO model). In this period, the overall SSSG was 18%.

The sharp increase in gold prices during Q4 led to an increase in old gold jewellery exchanges, with old gold contributing nearly 40% to overall sales, out of which 61% is coming from the Non-Senco customers in FY25.

Senco Gold is a leading pan-India jewellery retailer. It offers an extensive range of jewellery, including gold, diamond, Polki, Platinum, Kundan, Jadau, silver, as well as precious and semi-precious stones.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at LMW Ltd counter

Volumes soar at LMW Ltd counter

Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit declines 88.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit declines 88.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Yatra Online consolidated net profit rises 172.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Yatra Online consolidated net profit rises 172.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit rises 45.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit rises 45.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 20.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 20.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon