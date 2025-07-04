Friday, July 04, 2025 | 05:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR gains further ground at around 1-month high

INR gains further ground at around 1-month high

Image

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The Indian rupee appreciated 16 paise to close at an over one-month high of 85.39 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking a decline in the American currency in the overseas market and a weak tone in crude oil prices. Besides, rupee alongside other Asian currencies, gained ground on renewed hopes of trade deals with the US. US President Donald Trump announced a trade agreement with Vietnam, and that injected a dose of optimism that perhaps more such agreements could be in the pipeline before the crucial July 9 deadline. Meanwhile, the benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session up 193.42 points, or 0.23 percent, at 83,432.89, after having hit a low of 83,015.83 during intraday trade. The broader NSE Nifty index fell to 25,331.65 before reversing course to close up 55.70 points, or 0.22 percent, at 25,461 on optimism about India's upcoming trade deal with the United States.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks rebound after two-day slide; Nifty closes above 25,450

Benchmarks rebound after two-day slide; Nifty closes above 25,450

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 0.91%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 0.91%

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Japanese markets end flat

Japanese markets end flat

Asian stocks end mixed, China's benchmark end 0.32% higher

Asian stocks end mixed, China's benchmark end 0.32% higher

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon