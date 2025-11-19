Alphalogic Techsys consolidated net profit rises 12.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.59% to Rs 16.80 croreNet profit of Alphalogic Techsys rose 12.60% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.59% to Rs 16.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales16.8018.79 -11 OPM %15.958.78 -PBDT3.142.33 35 PBT3.022.30 31 NP1.431.27 13
