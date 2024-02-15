Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

INR quotes around 83 per US dollar, local equities hold steady

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
The Indian rupee saw mixed moves today and traded in a very narrow range against the US dollar. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the USD relative to a basket of global currencies, retraces from a three-month high of nearly the 105.00 mark and trades flat around 104.60. The US Treasury yields edge lower, with the 10-year yield staying at 4.26%. INR added 4 paise at 83.03 against the US dollar after approaching near 83 per US dollar on Wednesday amid positive cues from local equity markets. INR currently quotes at 83.01, almost unchanged on the day. US retail sales data is due later on in the day and NIFTY is hovering around 21860 mark. On the NSE, USDINR futures are trading at 83.04, down marginally on the day.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

INR Ends Flat As Gains From Local Equities Were Offset By Dollar Strength Overseas

INR Near The Flat Line As Optimism From Equities Offset By Firm Dollar Overseas

INR Extends Gains Amid Budget Optimism; Firm Trend In Equities

INR Settles Higher Although Sell-Off In Domestic Equities Cap Upside

INR Sees Good Gains, Breaks Under 83 Per US Dollar Mark

NSE SME Alpex Solar sizzles on debut

Indices trade with minor gains; realty shares in demand

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Gujarat Ambuja commissions new Sorbitol unit in Karnataka

BSE SME Rudra Gas Enterprise soars on listing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon