Davangere Sugar Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd, Maral Overseas Ltd, TPL Plastech Ltd and Vishal Bearings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 February 2024.

Davangere Sugar Company Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 94.08 at 11:56 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 53510 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29181 shares in the past one month.

Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 63.33. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Maral Overseas Ltd spiked 16.47% to Rs 91.24. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45142 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33139 shares in the past one month.

TPL Plastech Ltd spurt 14.02% to Rs 74.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71680 shares in the past one month.

Vishal Bearings Ltd advanced 13.88% to Rs 167.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21346 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8315 shares in the past one month.

