Tejas Networks Ltd Spikes 2.84%

Tejas Networks Ltd has added 52.01% over last one month compared to 15.2% fall in BSE Teck index and 5.03% drop in the SENSEX

Tejas Networks Ltd rose 2.84% today to trade at Rs 513.8. The BSE Teck index is up 0.74% to quote at 15675.2. The index is down 15.2 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd increased 2.05% and HFCL Ltd added 1.67% on the day. The BSE Teck index went down 10.35 % over last one year compared to the 7.87% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tejas Networks Ltd has added 52.01% over last one month compared to 15.2% fall in BSE Teck index and 5.03% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.46 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 27.45 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 914.5 on 22 Apr 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 294.1 on 27 Jan 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News